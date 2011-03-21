

LEMO has been producing the highest quality push-pull electronic, fiber optic and hybrid connectors since they first introduced the technology in 1957. Over the past half-century, design engineers around the world have turned to LEMO whenever they’ve needed a new solution in high-performance circular connectors.



LEMO connectors are designed for long-lasting operation and maximum interconnect stability in even the harshest environments. The LEMO 3K.93C SMPTE hybrid connector has a compact design with two single-mode fiber contacts, two power contacts and two signal contacts for HD camera interconnection systems. The LEMO 3K.93C is one of the only connectors that is fully AINSI/SMPTE (USA), ARIB (Japan) and EBU (Europe) compliant.



