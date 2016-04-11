Jon Cryer to Host NAB Show Television Luncheon

WASHINGTON—After starring on the show “Two and a Half Men” for 12 seasons, Emmy-winner Jon Cryer will help celebrate Chuck Lorre, the show’s creator, and his induction into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame by hosting the 2016 NAB Show Television Luncheon.





Jon Cryer

Cryer played Alan Harper on the show, and won two Emmy’s for his performance, one as a supporting actor and one as a lead. He also directed a number of episodes throughout the show’s run.

In addition of Lorre’s introduction, the NAB Show Television Luncheon will honor actress Keke Palmer with the NAB Television Chairman’s Award.

The NAB Show Television Luncheon will take place on Monday, April 18 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.