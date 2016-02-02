Chuck Lorre Inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WASHGINTON—The man behind hit sitcoms like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom” and “Two and a Half Men,” executive producer/writer Chuck Lorre has been announced as the latest inductee into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Chuck Lorre

Other credits for Lorre include serving as an executive producer for “Mike and Molly,” and as the creator of past TV shows “Cybill,” “Dharma & Greg” and “Grace Under Fire.” He also served as a co-executive producer for “Roseanne.”

Outside of TV, Lorre helped create “The Big Bang Theory” Scholarship of Endowment at UCLA to support undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing education in the fields of science, technology, engineer and math.

“An artist in the prime of his career, Chuck Lorre is a legendary television writer and producer,” said Marcellus Alexander, NAB executive vice president of television. “His biting wit and memorable characters have become part of our culture and defined an era of scripted comedies for Warner Bros. Television and CBS—comedies that remind us on a weekly basis, of the scale and power of broadcast television.”

Lorre will be inducted during the 2016 NAB Show Luncheon on April 18, during the 2016 NAB Show, which takes place in Las Vegas from April 16-21.