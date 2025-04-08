Dhar Mann Brings His Positive Message to NAB Show

Dhar Mann, recognized by Forbes as a Top Creator in 2024, will take to NAB Show’s Main Stage this afternoon from 3 to 3:30 p.m. to present “The Power of Positivity: Building the World’s Largest Digital Scripted Studio – Dhar Mann Studios.”

Mann, who founded Dhar Mann Studios (DMS), has attracted over 124 million followers with his storytelling. He’ll be joined onstage by DMS CEO Sean Atkins to reveal how the production company became a multimillion-dollar enterprise producing inspirational content annually viewed by billions. The duo will be interviewed by technology journalist and content creator Taylor Lorenz.

Then at 4:30 p.m. Mann and Atkins will head over to Creator Lab Theater A to take your questions as part of an “Ask Me Anything” session.

Mann caught up with the NAB Show Daily to talk about his process, how he connects with viewers and his biggest challenges.

NAB Show Daily: What inspires your storytelling process, and how do you ensure your content resonates with such a broad audience?

Dhar Mann: What really inspires me is the idea that everyone has a story, and those stories have the power to change lives. I always focus on universal themes like kindness, respect, and the impact of our choices. I want to make sure the stories we share are relatable and impactful, so no matter where you’re from, you can connect. I think it’s important to show that we’re all more alike than we are different. By keeping the messages simple but impactful, and ensuring they’re grounded in real human emotions, I try to speak to people at the heart level.

NAB Show Daily: With millions of followers, how do you maintain a personal connection with viewers?

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DM: It’s all about authenticity. It’s so important to me to make sure I’m engaging with my audience, whether it’s through responding to comments, sharing personal stories, or addressing them directly in my videos. People respond to honesty and vulnerability, so I try to keep that at the forefront of everything I do. At the end of the day, we’re all human, and I want people to know that they’re not alone, no matter what they’re going through. It’s about creating a community where people feel heard and supported.

NAB Show Daily: What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a creator, and how have you overcome them?

DM: As a creator, one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is staying authentic in an industry that’s constantly changing. The pressure to chase trends or mimic what’s popular can be overwhelming, but I’ve always stayed focused on my purpose — creating content that makes a difference in people’s lives. I’ve learned that staying true to my values is what sets me apart, even if it means going against the grain at times.

NAB Show Daily: What’s the most memorable feedback you’ve received from a fan or viewer about how your videos have impacted their life?

DM: One of my very first viral videos on Facebook focused on an often overlooked group—stay-at-home moms. It highlighted the countless, tireless hours they spend behind the scenes, from cooking and cleaning to managing the entire household, all while rarely receiving the recognition or appreciation they truly deserve. I was deeply moved to see how many moms connected with this message, but what truly surprised me was how many husbands it touched. So many men reached out to say that the video made them realize just how much their wives do every single day, and they promised to make a change — whether it was bringing flowers, planning a special dinner, or simply saying “thank you.” It was in that moment that I truly understood the power of storytelling — the way it can spark real change and create a ripple effect that transforms lives.

NAB Show Daily: What advice would you give to aspiring creators who want to build a sustainable career in digital content?

DM: My best advice is to stay true to your values and your vision. There’s a lot of noise out there, and it’s tempting to chase after what’s popular. But long-term success comes from being consistent, authentic, and offering something that adds value to people’s lives. Build a relationship with your audience by being relatable, and focus on creating quality content that you’re proud of. And don’t forget — it’s okay to fail and learn along the way. The most important thing is to keep going and never give up on your purpose.

Copyright NAB 2025.