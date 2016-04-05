Palmer to Receive 2016 NAB TV Chairman’s Award

WASHINGTON—10 years after breaking through with her role in the movie “Akeelah and the Bee,” for which she won an NAACP Image Award, Keke Palmer has been honored once again, this time with the 2016 NAB TV Chairman’s Award. The film, television and stage actress will be feted during the NAB Show Television Luncheon during the 2016 NAB Show to honor her achievements in television.

After her first starring role, Palmer would star in the Nickelodeon series “True Jackson, VP;” she earned an additional four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children’s Program. She also had her own talk show, “Just Keke,” as one of the youngest TV talk show hosts, and recently starred in Fox’s “Grease Live!” production and has a recurring role on the networks’ show “Scream Queens.” She also performed as the first African-American Cinderella on Broadway in 2015 and debuted her single and music video “Enemiez” in March.

Palmer also works with charities and support groups, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Girl Scouts, Get Schooled, Urban Farming programs, the Young Women Christian Association’s “Saving Our Daughters” initiative.

The NAB TV Chairman’s Award was created in 2009 to recognize individuals for achievement in one or more specific art disciplines in television. Last year’s recipient was Tracee Ellis Ross.

The NAB Show Television Luncheon will take place on April 18.