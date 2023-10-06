Join us for 'Advances in IP-Based Production' Oct. 19
Free webcast to explore how broadcasters are using advances in IP to upgrade their plants to realize the potential of next-gen technology
IP allows broadcasters to scale and adapt easily, quickly spin up new services to meet changing audience demands for content, and flexibly configure and manage devices and workflows. This webcast will explore how broadcasters are using advances in IP to upgrade their plants to realize the potential of next-gen technology and leverage long-term cost savings.
Join us for this dynamic discussion with our moderator, Phil Kurz and sponsors Telos Alliance and swXtch.io on Thursday, Oct. 19th at 2pm EST.
Click here to register for this free event!
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.