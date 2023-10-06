Join us for 'Advances in IP-Based Production' Oct. 19

IP allows broadcasters to scale and adapt easily, quickly spin up new services to meet changing audience demands for content, and flexibly configure and manage devices and workflows. This webcast will explore how broadcasters are using advances in IP to upgrade their plants to realize the potential of next-gen technology and leverage long-term cost savings.

Join us for this dynamic discussion with our moderator, Phil Kurz and sponsors Telos Alliance and swXtch.io on Thursday, Oct. 19th at 2pm EST.

