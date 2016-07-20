Jünger Audio to Demo ‘Smart Audio’ Concept at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—Jünger Audio will promote its “Smart Audio” concept at IBC 2016, a model already adopted by Germany’s ARD Tagesschau television news service and London-based Input Media.

According to Jünger Audio CEO Peter Poers, the “Smart Audio” concept means “delivering high-quality sound in a very efficient way, with minimal requirement for manual control or intervention from an operator.” The Smart Audio concept uses a series of processing algorithms to allow broadcasters to choose devices that are interoperable with their environment that can integrate playout automation systems and logging and monitoring processes.

Jünger will demonstrate its Smart Audio concept in its D*AP product range at its booth. The D*AP range includes products for loudness control, audio monitoring, Dolby decoding, encoding and transcoding, and audio conditioning and metadata management.

For more information about Jünger Audio’s Smart Audio solutions visit booth 10.A49. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.