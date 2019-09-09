IP Showcase Theatre Announces Lineup for IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—IBC attendees can now include a series of presentations and panels set to take place on the IP Showcase Theatre stage as part of their schedule planning, as the full line-up for the five-day program has been announced. More than 50 speakers have been tapped for the program, which is being sponsored by AES, AIMS, SMPTE, the Advanced Media Workflow Association, the European Broadcasting Union and the Video Services Forum.

“In 2019, SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS and related technologies are gaining widespread traction across a number of user communities,” said Brad Gilmer, IP Showcase executive director. “As users gain more experience with IP media networks, the IBC 2019 edition of the IP Showcase Theatre is a great opportunity for attendees to learn from their experiences.

Those experiences will be detailed with more than a dozen end-user case studies, including presentations from the BBC, Eurosports, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and Telstra’s advanced IP-based live sports production in Australia.

A trio of panel discussions are also on tap that will examine key aspects of IP media technologies and allow interaction with industry experts. In addition, presentations will be given on current and upcoming industry standards and best practices for IP media systems, including SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, IEEE 1588 PTP, AMWA NMOS IS-04 through IS-10 and JT-NM TR-1001-1. Other topics like buffering, timing, system architecture, clouds, microservices and practices for system control and security will also be discussed.

Speakers will be available for questions for 30 minutes after each session. Sessions will also be recorded and presented online after IBC 2019 closes.

To see the full slate of IP Showcase Theatre presentations, click here. The theater will be located in Rooms E106/E107.

IBC 2019 runs from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.