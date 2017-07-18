IP Showcase Returns to IBC2017

LONDON—The IP Interoperability Zone at IBC2016 will be remembered for playing host to industry collaboration like never before, as an unprecedented gathering of leading executives from standards bodies and associations celebrated becoming the “IP history makers.”

The newly announced 2017 IP Showcase at IBC builds on the success of last year’s world-first (pictured), with great strides having been made during the intervening period in formalizing and universally adopting the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of real-time IP signal flow standards.

The IP Showcase brings together the AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, MNA, SMPTE and VSF to deliver a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media.

“IBC is excited to be working with our IP Showcase Partners once again at IBC2017,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s CEO. “The IP Showcase will be an ideal opportunity for our visitors to see how far the IP Interop standard has come since its original demonstration at IBC2016. They will also be able to learn from those who have already adopted IP as the norm.”

More than 40 vendors will work together to demonstrate real-world IP interoperability based on SMPTE ST 2110 final draft standards and AMWA NMOS specifications. To prove ease of use as well as interoperability, the demonstrations are divided into logical application pods—live production signal flows, contribution and playout signal flows—all shown under the control of familiar user interfaces.

In addition, the integrated IP Showcase theater, curated by IABM, will be running a non-stop series of presentations covering the full gamut of knowledge for real-time IP production and intra-facility distribution. Visitors will hear about the rapidly increasing number of real-world IP deployments from broadcasters who have already embraced IP signal flows.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.