IMT, Vislink Prep Wireless Camera Transmission Gear for IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—IMT and Vislink, subsidiaries of xG Technology, will share a single booth at this year’s IBC conference to showcase their range of wireless camera transmitters and receivers, including the IMTDragonFly, microLite and INCAM-G transmitters, and the UltraReceiver and DR3 receivers.

IMTDragonFly

The IMTDragonFly transmitter is designed to capture real-time video from UAV/UGV/body cams/concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive applications. It offers HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission and can deliver up to 100mW of power to provide long range HD video transmission.

The microLite COFDM HD transmitter is a portable system of wireless camera transmission links for video applications of up to one-mile line-of-sight. The transmitter features H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and can operate in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode, enabling the H.264 video encoder to support the main profile of the H.264 standard.

There will also be the INCAM-G wireless camera transmitter that is built into the Grass Valley LDX series HD camera to provide full HD broadcast quality encoding at 1080p, 1080i and 720p, as well as built-in wireless camera control. It also has ultra-low delay and a full configuration available by Windows PC software.

On the receiver side, the UltraReceiver is a 1RU half-width, rackmount chassis receiver that features four UHF inputs with maximum –ratio combining, DVB-T and LMS-T demodulation, as well as ASI and IP capabilities. The DR3 IP diversity receiver, meanwhile, has a built-in IP diversity switch, works with Nucomm’s High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters and can daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas.

IMT and Vislink will be housed at booth 1.A69 at IBC 2017.