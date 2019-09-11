Imagine to Unveil Cloud-Based OTT Monetization Service at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Imagine Communications today announced it is making the core monetization function of its Targeted Delivery portfolio available as OTT Monetization Service powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The cloud-based, cross-platform managed service offers simplified browser-based management and proven functionality. No local equipment or hosting is required, the company said.

Imagine is collaborating with MobiTV to incorporate content monetization capabilities into live connected TV and OTT video services—eventually including VOD and cloud DVR as well, it said.

The Imagine OTT Monetization Service supports dynamic ad insertion for linear and OTT services and leverages the scalability, redundancy and security of AWS and AWS Media Services, including AWS Elemental MediaConvert. Imagine provides hosting, management, monitoring and updates, the company said.

The offering eliminates the complexities video providers face when using on-premise ad systems, Imagine said.

The monetization service, which integrates seamlessly with traffic and scheduling systems and ensures ads are dynamically aligned with audience demographics, offers the ability to replace ads in existing workflows, a capability critical to maximizing revenue against content.

The managed service is based on functions from Imagine’s Targeted Delivery portfolio, which can be individually integrated into existing networks, managed and monitored 24/7. It is compatible with Imagine inventory optimization solutions.

“Video delivery business models have been turned upside down and distributors need every edge they can get to continue offering robust, profitable services,” said David Heppe, commercial general manager for Imagine Communications. “Our OTT Monetization Service removes many of the heavy lifts that come with installing, operationalizing and updating next-gen ad tech.”

Imagine Communications will demonstrate the new monetization service during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam. See Imagine Communications at IBC 2019 stand 1.D61.

For more information, visit the company’s website.