Ikegami to Feature IP Gateway for 4K Studio Camera at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Ikegami today announced it will showcase its new 4K Media-over-IP gateway for the UHK-430 studio camera for the first time in Europe during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The module, which is designed to slot into the camera’s CCU-420 control unit, enables a variety of signals, including 4K UHD, intercom and return-video feeds, to be exchanged between the control unit and a local IP network hub over a lightweight optical fiber rather than multiple SDI cables, the company said.

Users may transport uncompressed video via an integral optical interface via one 25 GbE or two 10 Gbe SFP modules. Redundancy is easily implemented, Ikegami said.

An HD option is available for the Media-over-IP module for delivery of 2160p, 1080p and 1080i via IP and SDI simultaneously. Two 12G SDI outputs are also available.

The UHK-430 is a 4K-native studio camera with simultaneous HDR and SDR processing. It relies on three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors to produce 3840x2160 UHD resolution. It offers the depth of field needed for studio and outdoor production, Ikegami said.

It is outfitted with a B4 bayonet mount compatible with 2/3-inch HD lenses. The optional SE-U430 expander accommodates large studio an OB lenses.

The camera relies on the newly developed AXII processor, which allows for 40 Gb/s uncompressed, full-bandwidth video transmission, the company said.

The AXII processor drives the camera’s 16-axis color correction and focus assist for 4K and HD video. BT.2020 color space is supported in 4K mode, and BT.709 color space is supported in HD modes.

