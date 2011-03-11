Ikegami Electronics - Alan Keil, Vice President, Director of Engineering

Alan Keil

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?



Ikegami provides broadcasters and other HD program providers with advanced HD multiformat portable, studio, field, and POV cameras, including HD mega-pixel CMOS cameras, HD cameras with convenient built-in SMPTE fiber and triax connectivity, and the tapeless, workflow-efficient GFCAM HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder.



Ikegami also offers a full line of broadcast quality, full-featured (yet affordable) space-saving flat-panel multi-format HD 16:9 LCD monitors in many sizes (including space-saving portables). All feature a wide viewing angle, high brightness and contrast, quick motion response, and superb color reproduction.



Digital multi-format compact HDTV production switchers are also included in Ikegami's product line.



In addition, Ikegami makes HD cameras and monitors for 3G-SDI (SMPTE 424M) 1080/60p HD image capture and display, and HD cameras and equipment designed for the production of stereoscopic 3D programming.



Q. What's new that you will you show at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?



Ikegami usually doesn't make new product announcements prior to NAB, but we can say that there will be a special emphasis on Ikegami's line of competitively priced space-saving flat-panel multi-format HD 16:9 LCD monitors.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what's available on the market?



Rather than compare our products to those from other manufacturers, we encourage NAB attendees to visit Ikegami's booth in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and see how our products offer superior HD multiformat image quality, operational convenience, and generous price-performance advantages.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?



Ikegami has always found that providing innovative, leading-edge technology backed by superior customer service is the key to success in any economic climate.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Ikegami's headquarters for the Americas is located in Maywood, NJ. The worldwide head office is in Japan in the city of Ikegami for which it was named. Ikegami employs one thousand engineers, product specialists, service experts, and marketing personnel around the world.



