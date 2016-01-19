IEEE BTS’ Next IP Video Course Set for March 3

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Class will be in session at PBS headquarters in Crystal City, Va., as the IEE Broadcast Technology Society has announced it will hold its one-day “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” course on March 3. Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting, will teach the class that focuses on the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities.

The course plans to cover topics like IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

“In this course, we will explain the underlying technologies and show practical applications for them,” said Simpson. “Students will become familiar with a range of terminology and industry standards and gain an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery.”

Online registration for “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” is available for IEEE BTS members for $150; nonmembers can register for $175. Class size is limited to 60 people. For more information, click here.