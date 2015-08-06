IEEE Broadcast Symposium Sets Ron Rackley as Keynote Speaker

MELVILLE, N.Y. – Ron Rackley, founding partner of duTreil, Lundin & Rackley Inc., has been announced as the keynote speaker for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The symposium, an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from around the world, will run from Oct. 13-16 in Orlando, Fla. Online registration is now open.

Ron Rackley

Rackley has been a member of the IEE Broadcast Technology Society of more than 40 years and helped develop modern computer modeling techniques for both antenna and RF network analysis. Rackley has worked in AM radio engineering for more than 45 years, specializing in the design, troubleshooting, and testing of broadcast antennas.

The keynote presentation will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, during the IEEE BTS Awards lunch.

To register or to find out more information about the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, click here.