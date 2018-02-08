IEEE Broadcast Symposium Issues Call for Papers

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—The 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is slated to take place Oct. 9-11, but the organization is already accepting submissions for papers to be presented at the event.

The theme of this year’s IEEE Broadcast Symposium is “Media Transmission and Consumption With Emphasis on Disruptive Technologies.” Topics of interest for potential papers can include transmission, IPTV and streaming, OTT, hybrid television and radio, repack issues, ATSC 3.0 and more.

The submission deadline for 200-word abstract proposals is going to be May 1. Extended abstracts of about 1,000 words and the completion of a peer review process will be required for inclusion in the final IEEE Broadcast Symposium conference proceedings. Notification of acceptance will be June 15; submission of camera-ready papers will be Aug. 23.

Accepted papers may be published in the IEEEXplore digital library.

The 2018 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place in Arlington, Va., from Oct. 9-11.