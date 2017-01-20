IEEE Broadcast Symposium Announces Dates

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Details for the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium have been announced, with the annual conference scheduled from Oct. 10-12 at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Va.

The Broadcast Symposium is designed as a meeting of broadcast industry experts from around the world and offers a three-day program of tutorials and technical sessions, as well as the new addition of a poster sessions and exhibits.

For more information on this year’s IEEE Broadcast Symposium, visit bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium.