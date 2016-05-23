IBC2016 Keynote to be Given by Sir Martin Sorrell

LONDON—IBC has announced that it has selected Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, to give the keynote address during the IBC2016 Conference in Amsterdam this fall. During the keynote, the advertising and marketing professional will talk about the trends in the changing world of media, as well as the role of content, data and technology in the 21st-century marketplace.

Sir Martin Sorrell

Entitled “Transformation in the Digital Era: Leadership, Strategy and Creativity in Media and Entertainment,” IBC2016 will feature more than 300 speakers providing insights on key issues in the entertainment, media and technology fields. The conference will also feature a new stream, Audiences and Advertising, examining how people access and consume content and how it is paid for.

Sorrell will give his keynote address on Sept. 9.

Registration for IBC2016 opens on May 26. The conference will take place from Sept. 8-12. For more information, visit www.ibc.org.