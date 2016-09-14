IBC2016 Best of Show Winners Announced
AMSTERDAM—TVBEurope is delighted to announce its Best of Show winners for IBC2016.
The awards returned to Amsterdam to honour innovation and outstanding product development, with an independent panel of judges examining each nominated product throughout the course of the show.
Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability and originality.
The NewBay Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are:
Accedo - Accedo Cream
ADB Global - graphyne2
AppearTV - ABR Server
Aspera - FASPstream software
Axon - Synview 4K and IP multiviewer
Cobalt Digital - SCTE 104 Insertion and Processing Options
Elemental Technologies - HDR Video Processing
Ericsson - Virtualised Live Playout
EVS - XT4K
GatesAir - Maxiva UAXTE UHF transmitter
Grass Valley - GV Korona K-Frame S-series production switcher
Grass Valley - iTX On-Demand
Guntermann & Drunck - DP-Vision-IP
Harmonic - VOS 360
Litepanels - Astra Soft Bi-Color 1×1
Lynx Technik - GreenMachine
Make.tv - Streaming Media Technologies
Paywizard - Paywizard Agile
Rotolight - Anova Pro
SAM - Live Touch 4K
SoftAtHome - Livebox for Orange
Sony Media - Backbone Hive
Stream Circle - Stream Circle cloud-based playout
Telestream - Telestream Cloud
Telestream - Wirecast Gear
Timecode Systems - SyncBac Pro
V-Nova - Perseus
Verimatrix - Verspective
Vinten - Vantage Compact Robotic Head
All entrants will also be featured in a Best of Show Digital Edition sent out after the show.
This article originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.
