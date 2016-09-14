IBC2016 Best of Show Winners Announced

AMSTERDAM—TVBEurope is delighted to announce its Best of Show winners for IBC2016.

The awards returned to Amsterdam to honour innovation and outstanding product development, with an independent panel of judges examining each nominated product throughout the course of the show.

Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability and originality.

The NewBay Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are:

Accedo - Accedo Cream

ADB Global - graphyne2

AppearTV - ABR Server

Aspera - FASPstream software

Axon - Synview 4K and IP multiviewer

Cobalt Digital - SCTE 104 Insertion and Processing Options

Elemental Technologies - HDR Video Processing

Ericsson - Virtualised Live Playout

EVS - XT4K

GatesAir - Maxiva UAXTE UHF transmitter

Grass Valley - GV Korona K-Frame S-series production switcher

Grass Valley - iTX On-Demand

Guntermann & Drunck - DP-Vision-IP

Harmonic - VOS 360

Litepanels - Astra Soft Bi-Color 1×1

Lynx Technik - GreenMachine

Make.tv - Streaming Media Technologies

Paywizard - Paywizard Agile

Rotolight - Anova Pro

SAM - Live Touch 4K

SoftAtHome - Livebox for Orange

Sony Media - Backbone Hive

Stream Circle - Stream Circle cloud-based playout

Telestream - Telestream Cloud

Telestream - Wirecast Gear

Timecode Systems - SyncBac Pro

V-Nova - Perseus

Verimatrix - Verspective

Vinten - Vantage Compact Robotic Head

