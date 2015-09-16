IBC: Tech Show Hits Record Attendance Level

AMSTERDAM—IBC2015 wrapped up on Sept. 15, with the organizers announcing that it attracted over 1,800 vendors, a record, and that visitors totaled 55,128, exceeding the previous high set in 2014.

With the event producing significant discussion about the need for rapid and radical changes in broadcast technologies, IBC CEO Michael Crimp noted in a statement that “the media industry today is radically different from where we were even five years ago. We have gone from an industry that was defined by technology to one where we demand new functionality from our vendors; from an industry where broadcasters told us what we were going to watch to one where consumers call for content wherever and whenever they want.”

