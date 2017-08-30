IBC Startup Forum Announces Participants

LONDON—The roster for IBC’s inaugural Startup Forum has been revealed, featuring more than 75 companies from 22 countries covering a wide range of industries, including VR/AR, sports, micro-payments, streaming video and publishing. The Startup Forum will serve as an opportunity for these companies to identify new business opportunities, grow strategies and potential partnerships.

Among the startups making up the Forum are Oovvuu from Australis, which uses AI to match broadcasters’ videos and publishers’ articles on a global scale; Tiledmedia from the Netherlands, a VR streaming company; LiveWeatherViews, also from Australia, that has developed a timelapse camera system to help TV networks capture weather vision with full automation over IP; Choicely from Finland, developers of a fan engagement platform; German company SatoshiPay, which processes nanopayment transactions; and Giraffic from the U.S., Israel and Hong Kong, a client-side multimedia software acceleration that helps device manufacturers and OTT content providers overcome internet congestion challenges.

All of the companies selected to participate in the Startup Forum has a viable product with an estimated revenue potential of 20 million Euros and ambitions to expand in different markets, according to IBC.

A number of media companies have already announced they will attend the Forum, including Sky, MTV Oy, Cisco Systems, VRT, ProSiebenSat.1 Commerce GmbH, The Venture Reality Fund and HTC.

The Startup Forum will also offer a series of key speakers. Confirmed speakers include Joost Barkel, director of digital operations, Sanoma NL; Jakob Wais, head of new platforms and video, content strategy, BILD; Sara Lisa Vogl, co-founder, VR Base; and Teresa Potocka, CEO and founder of the Potocki Communications Company. His Royal Highness Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau, who leads the Netherlands’ StartupDelta, will speak during the Forum.

At the end of the Forum, five startups will be selected to take part in a pitching competition, pitching their business ideas to industry experts and receiving feedback from an expert panel. The winning startup will receive a cash prize.

The IBC Startup Forum will be held on Sept. 17 and is run in association with Media Honeypot.