IBC Launching Startup Forum at IBC 2017

LONDON—IBC has announced a new addition to its slate of IBC 2017 offerings with the first Startup Forum. The event will look to bring together digital media startups, media houses and investors for a series of keynote presentations, panel sessions, networking and pitching.

Startups and growing businesses are invited to apply to take part in the Startup Forum. IBC, along with its partner Media Honeypot, will screen the applicants and pick 75 companies that they judge as the most interesting to media investors. Discounted show tickets will be available for successful applicants.

Keynote speakers will provide insights into the latest developments in media technology and how they can turn into successful business opportunities. Some of the confirmed speakers include Marco DeMiroz, co-founder and general partner for The Virtual Reality Fund; Steffen Keidel, chief financial officer at Adblock Germany; and Michael Jaschke, CEO of Glomex/ProSiebenSat1.

There will also be a pitching competition open to all startups, with selected participants pitching their business ideas to industry experts and receiving direct feedback from an expert in a one-on-one session. Five finalists will pitch on stage, with the winner receiving a cash prize.

The Startup Forum at IBC 2017 will be a one day event, taking place Sept. 17. For more information, visit show.ibc.org/ibc-startup-forum.