IBC: Interra Systems Strikes Partnership With Verimatrix

CUPERTINO, CALIF.—Broadcasters, pay-TV and OTT service providers have a new resource to help with quality of service and quality of experience following an announcement that Interra Systems is partnering with Verimatrix. This team effort will see Interra’s Orion content monitoring suite integrate Verimatrix’s ViewRight Web security client platform with availability on cloud-based servers or local data centers and provide a way to monitor in-depth content quality.

The Orion content monitoring products allow for the delivery of video on devices through software-defined architecture, audio and video checks, and deployability on cloud-based infrastructures. There is also Orion-OTT, the software-based OTT system, which validates ABR streams along with QoE in real time for multiscreen service delivery over unmanaged networks.

The ViewRight system, meanwhile, provides a multiscreen and multi-DRM platform for content security and monetization. The system is based on the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System platform and services. It has a MultiRights OTT plus offering a provide a user experience with a secure media player and uniform interface across all devices.

The companies will display the technologies at their respective booths, 7.B13 for Interra and 5.A59 for Verimatrix.