IBC Content Everywhere Exhibitor Profile: LTN

In advance of the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, TV Tech spoke with

Rick Young, senior vice president and head of global products for LTN, who will be exhibiting in Stand 5.A76 in the show's "Content Everywhere" Zone.

TV Tech: Why did you choose to exhibit in the Content Everywhere Zone this year?

Rick Young: LTN sees the Content Everywhere Zone as the heartbeat of the show. The Content Everywhere Zone aligns with our vision to give media companies more control over their content distribution. LTN is empowering media companies to transition to an IP-based distribution model. The zone spotlights the very latest emerging technologies for multi-platform delivery, OTT, and the monetization of content. We are looking forward to showcasing how LTN technology is powering high-quality live events and customized streaming experiences at scale.



There are also several engaging panels and seminars that take place in this zone, encompassing a range of key themes and topics. LTN is looking forward to being involved in some of these panels at the show. This includes our panel with IMAX, where we will discuss our live event versioning solution LTN Arc and its role in bringing the biggest live events — including the Paris Olympics opening ceremony — to select theaters across the US and around the world.



TVT: What will you be highlighting at your exhibit?

RY: In addition to the panels LTN will be involved in, visitors to our stand (#5.A76) will discover a range of innovative solutions that drive cost-efficient linear channel creation and live event customization at scale through IP distribution. This will include hands-on demos to spotlight how LTN workflows give media companies greater control over their content.

LTN Lift is empowering customers to automate the creation of new digital linear channels for tailored audience experiences across FAST and other digital platforms.

LTN will also highlight how LTN Wave is providing a more flexible, cost-efficient, and reliable IP-based alternative to legacy fiber and satellite distribution for tier-one media companies. LTN is delivering greater flexibility and scale in multi-platform content distribution.

Finally, our LTN Arc solution empowers sports organizations and streaming companies to acquire, version, customize, and deliver premium live sports events for global audiences.



TVT: Which trends do you expect will be most important at the show this year?

RY: Navigating the complex world of content distribution has evolved significantly in recent years, and we expect this trend to continue. Media companies are asking how they can overcome these distribution challenges without spending a lot of money and resources. The need for better content distribution means media companies need to adopt IP-first initiatives that give them the tools to reach more audiences at scale. IP distribution technology empowers more creativity that resonates with today’s content-hungry viewer. There has been a lot of experimentation in this space, and LTN has been at the forefront of innovation.

As media companies strive to deliver more tailored content experiences to global, multi-platform audiences, we are excited to explore advancements in live linear channel creation and content versioning for full-time channels and live events. A key talking point will be the accelerated adoption of intelligent IP-based distribution solutions, which are rapidly replacing outdated satellite and fiber methodologies. Additionally, the fast-evolving live sports landscape will be an important focus.



TVT: What brings you back to IBC every year?

RY: IBC brings together the industry’s most innovative thinkers and media organizations to share ideas and drive key discussions about how to future-proof live content distribution workflows. It is the perfect platform to see how we have all evolved in the past 12 months and what opportunities and challenges we are navigating.

LTN also sees IBC as an opportunity to meet with key global customers, partners, and industry peers. IBC provides a platform for LTN to engage in many face-to-face conversations with customers and industry leaders to learn about their current pain points and how we can all progress across the innovation roadmap together.

The connections you can make at IBC are invaluable, as are all the opportunities that future-ready technology can bring.

For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/content-everywhere