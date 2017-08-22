IBC Big Screen Experience to Go Behind the Camera

LONDON—IBC has built a specially designed auditorium, featuring the latest Dolby Vision imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio sound installation, to house its Big Screen program. The four-day program will examine and demonstrate topics, themes and insights currently surrounding the art, science and business of cinema. Specifically, a committee of global industry professionals has designed the program to provide a look at the future of cinema from virtual reality to laser and camera assessments.

One of the planned sessions is a look at the future of camera and display technologies and applications that is leading to AR/VR, immersive media and holography. Cinematographer, VFX supervisor and author David Stump will be joined by Light Field Lab’s Jon Karafin to discuss how content creators can explore these new methods and technologies. The session will take place on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Another session, “Event Cinema on Steroids: Shooting and Delivering HDR and Immersive Audio Alternative Content to the Big Screen,” will use the example of the UEFA Champions League Final from June to see how BT Sport shot and broadcasted the event in HDR and immersive audio live to homes and a cinema screening room. This session will happen on Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The business of cinema will be looked at through a number of sessions on Sept. 18, including “Who is Your Cinema Audience in 2017?,” “The Digital Journey of a Cinemagoer,” and “Innovation and the Big Screen Experience.”

In addition, attendees will get the chance to see Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver,” which was released over the summer, in the Big Screen auditorium in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

IBC 2017 runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.