IBC Awards Next Generation of Broadcast Platform Project

AMSTERDAM—The trio of Sinclair Broadcast Group, One Media and TeamCast were singled out during the Innovation Awards Ceremony during IBC 2017 to honor the work the three had done on the Next Generation of Broadcast Platform project. The project received the Highly Commended award in the Content Distribution category.

Kevin Cage, One Media (far left), Mark Aitken, SBG (center right) and Eric Pinson (far right) receive the award for the Next Generation of Broadcast Platform project.

Conducted by Sinclair, with the support of One Media and TeamCast, this project reconsiders the traditional way of deploying and operating a Terrestrial Broadcast Network. Some differences include the “small cell” network topology approach and the implementation of a standard agnostic and centralized transmitting technology, as implemented by TeamCast.

The concept was put to the test with an ATSC 3.0 Single Frequency Network experiment in Baltimore, which began in March 2016. A first deployment began during the second quarter of 2017 with the addition of a third transmitter to help refine the field experiment and acquire the experience for a nationwide deployment.

IBC awarded the trio the award on Sept. 17.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.