ARM Gets Top IBC Award

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—A variety of awards were given out at the annual IBC awards ceremony on Sept. 13, with ARM getting is highest award and such companies as ESPN, Arista Networks, Evertz, Vizrt, Channel 4 and AMC’s Sundance Channel Global receiving other major honors.



ARM got the top award—the International Honor for Excellence 2015 Award—for its ground breaking work on processors that are now used in most smartphones and tablets, including the iPhone and iPad devices.



Broadcasting & Cable has the rest of the story.