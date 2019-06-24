IBC 2019 Taking Presentation Pitches for IP Showcase

BOTHELL, Wash.—IBC 2019 will be featuring the IP Showcase on its show floor, an education and demonstration pavilion that spotlights IP standards for real-time professional media applications, and is now looking for presentations to fill up its schedule during the five-day conference.

For this year’s edition of the IP Showcase, there will be a particular emphasis on JT-NM TR-1001-1 automation, as well as covering the SMPTE ST 2110, AES67 and AMWA NMOS standards.

End users, industry associates, solution providers and technology developers are all open to submit proposals for the showcase. Presentations can take many different forms, including tutorials, case studies, panel discussions, market and business case analysis, point-of-view or advocacy, and standards progress updates. There is also an expanded stage area this year, which will allow for presenting select hands-on technology demos. Product marketing presentations are discouraged.

“As broadcasters increasingly adopt and expand their commitment to IP implementations, the industry has come to rely on IP Showcase presentations as a valuable ongoing industry reference for media professionals worldwide,” said Brad Gilmer, IP Showcase executive director.

The deadline for submitting presentation proposals is July 12. To submit, or to find out more information, visit ipshowcase.org.

IBC 2019 will take place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. The IP Showcase, which will take place in room E106/E107, is sponsored by AES, AIMS, AMWA, the EBU, SMPTE and VSF.