IBC 2018 Issues Call for Innovation Awards

LONDON—Industry innovators are now able to make the case that their latest is worthy of acclaim by entering the IBC 2018 Innovation Awards. IBC has officially issued the call for entries and have set a submission deadline of April 23.

The IBC Innovation Awards seek to identify companies that have drawn on the latest technologies to create proven solutions that find ways to meet creative, commercial and technical challenges, per IBC. There are three programs that are part of the awards: Content creation, content distribution and content everywhere. There is also the possibility of a Judges’ Prize, which can be given out by an international panel of independent industry figures.

“What the judges are looking for is innovation and collaboration in all its forms to solve a real-world challenge, something that makes the content more engaging or more commercially successful,” said Michael Lumley, chair of the judging panel.

All entries are invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will take place on Sept. 16 during the annual IBC Show in Amsterdam.

For more information on submissions, visit show.ibc.org/InnovationAwards.