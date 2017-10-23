IABM Opens Annual Business Conference to Broadcasters

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—IABM is welcoming broadcasters and media companies to its Annual International Business Conference for the first time this year. The organization is offering complimentary places to broadcaster and media executives on a first come, first serve basis; IABM reports that more than 20 individuals have already signed up.

With the topic of “Elevating Business—Media and Technology Working Together,” the first day of the conference will focus on the effects the rapid changes brought on by IT and IP technology adoption are having on vendors and end-users.

The goal of this, per IABM, is to provide open forums for collaboration on shared interests and opportunities between broadcast and media technology suppliers and their customers.

To sign up for the remaining places, visit www.iabmannualconference.com.