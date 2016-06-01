Huggers to Keynote at IBC 2016

LONDON—IBC has announced that Erik Huggers will attend the upcoming IBC 2016 conference as its keynote speaker. The president and CEO of Vevo will deliver his address on Sept 10.

Erik Huggers

Huggers plans to share research insights into how the online generation listens to and views music, and how music has effected the growth of streaming media. Vevo is a music video and entertainment platform that plans to release apps for iOS, Apple TV, Android and the web, as well as original programming.

Huggers speech should fit in nicely with the theme of the conference, which is “Transformation in the Digital Era: Leadership, Strategy and Creativity in Media and Entertainment.”

IBC 2016 will take place from Sept. 8-13 at the RAI in Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.ibc.org.