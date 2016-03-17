HPA Tech Retreat U.K. Accepting Proposals

LONDON—After announcing that it would be expanding its Tech Retreat across the pond to the U.K., the Hollywood Professional Association is now gearing up for the event by opening the Call for Proposals for presentations at the 2016 HPA Tech Retreat U.K. Interested parties can submit proposals for either a panel or for hosting a breakfast roundtable.

According to the HPA, proposed panel topics may include anything related to moving images and associated sound. Panel ideas must be submitted by the moderator. Formal submissions are not required; a sentence or two describing the proposal is considered sufficient by HPA. Breakfast roundtable proposals must be submitted by the proposed presenter.

All proposals must be submitted to Richard Welsh at cfp@hpaonline.com by the end of day (GMT) on April 30.

Welsh, co-chair of the event, says that the U.K. version of the Tech Retreat will take many of the same qualities of its U.S. predecessor, including seminars, a SuperSession, a curated Innovation Zone, and social and networking events. “Whilst having a familiar feel for HPA regulars, this event will also have its own U.K. flare and identity and will highlight the many U.K.-Hollywood productions currently underway using the latest technologies and techniques,” said Jerry Price, HPA vice president and co-chair of the Tech Retreat.

The 2016 HPA Tech Retreat U.K. will take place from July 13-14 in Oxfordshire, England. For more information, visit www.hpaonline.com.