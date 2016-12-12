HPA Introduces First TR-X Session on VR/AR

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association will get the ball rolling on its annual HPA Tech Retreat a day early this year, as the organization has announced the first ever HPA TR-X sessions, which will be held the day before the Retreat is set to begin. TR-X will focus specifically on virtual and augmented reality.

Co-Chairs Lucas Wilson, founder and executive producer for SuperSphereVR, and Marcie Jastrow, senior vice president of immersive media at the Technical Experience Center, will lead a discussion on the changing VR/AR landscape and its integration into entertainment and applications. A series of case studies and creative explorations will be offered, including “A VR/AR Market Discussion,” “Acquisition Technology: Cameras, Lightfield, and More,” “Live 360 Production Case Studies: UMG Livestream, The Mill,” “Immersive Audio Production Case Study: Paul McCartney,” and “The Future.”

HPA TR-X will take place on Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, Calif. Registration is now open.