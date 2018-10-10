Has the Time Come for Podcasts?

NEW YORK—In today’s rapidly changing media world, the word “podcast” has cachet. The list of podcasters is growing at an almost frantic pace as personalities, radio stations and program producers discover their simple production values, relatively low production costs and easy distribution avenue—the internet. Meanwhile, a hungry audience grows.

The real questions concerning podcasting are: How to stand out in the crowd and how to, preferably at the same time, bring in the advertising dollars?

NAB Show New York will offer several podcast-oriented events and bring “live podcasts” to the show floor in the Podcast Studio.

“Watch as radio business-focused podcasts and popular New York-based podcasts record episodes live from the show floor,” event organizers announce on the show’s website. “You’ll hear interviews with premiere NAB Show New York presenters and have a chance to meet some of your favorite voices from various podcasts; all before the episodes are released to the public.” The Podcast Studio will be “on-the-air” Wednesday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 18.

SESSIONS

The first session, “Creating and Growing Top Podcasts,” is scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 17, 3–3:30 p.m., in the Presentation Theater.

“Podcasting as a distribution platform offers a unique way of reaching listeners, but also has some inherent challenges when it comes to creating compelling content,” said Dan Franks, co-founder of the Podcast Movement, a podcast convention, and co-host of the session. “This session will explore not only the creation of content that has the best chance to be successful, but also discuss ways to help grow your audience.”

In a time of tight resources at many stations, Franks said that podcasts can be worth the effort. “If the podcast is created in a thoughtful and tactical way, then absolutely. Podcast listeners are passionate and loyal, and represent a desirable demographic to creators and advertisers alike. However podcasting is a different beast than radio, so it must be treated that way when it comes to developing content and executing the creation!”

Franks will be joined by fellow session co-host and Podcast Movement co-founder Jared Easley; moderator E.B. Moss, head of content strategy, MediaVillage; and panelists Patrick Hinds, host and producer, “True Crime Obsessed”; and Stuart Last, chief operating officer, Audioboom.

Following on Thursday, Oct. 18, 3–3:30 p.m. is “What’s Fueling America’s Podcast Ad Growth?” The moderator is Mark McCrery, founder and CEO of Podtrac. He’ll be joined by Brendan Monaghan, CEO of Panopoly, and Sarah Van Mosel, chief podcast sales and strategy officer at Market Enginuity.

Reportedly, U.S. podcast advertising revenue is on target to hit more than $400 million in 2018 and is projected to be over $650 million in 2020. The session will examine key factors fueling the growth, what advertisers find appealing about the medium and how challenges associated with rapid expansion are being addressed.

Hosted by the Podcast Movement, the podcasting community and creatives who want to leverage it are invited to the “Podcasters & Creatives Mixer,” which will take place 4:45–5:45 p.m. at Middle Bar.

