Harmonic Demos HDR UHD NASA Content at CES 2016

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Attendees at the Las Vegas-held CES 2016 conference will have the chance to see the stars in HDR UHD as Harmonic has announced it will display high-resolution content from NASA.

The content comes from the recently launched NASA TV UHD channel. Harmonic will source content from the channel and then demonstrate it in the HDR-10 scheme. The delivery system to create the HDR UHD content includes Harmonic’s Electra X3 advanced media processor, which enables video content and service providers to deliver superior video quality at minimum bandwidth, and the ProMedia Carbon, which powered the HDR-10 UHD file transcoding in HEVC/H.265 format.

“This demonstration showcases the interoperability of Harmonic’s HDR UHD production and delivery workflow with a broad range of chipsets, TVs and set-top boxes,” said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic.

Harmonic is just one company that is showcasing its HDR capabilities at CES 2016, which runs from Jan. 6-9.