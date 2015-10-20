Grass Valley Focuses on Camera and IP Solutions at SMPTE

MONTREAL—In addition to showcasing a number of its products at SMPTE 2015, Grass Valley experts will also help contribute on a number of panels focusing on topics including 4K/UHD and IP-based production systems.

The first of three panels that will feature Grass Valley participants on Tuesday, Oct. 27, “4K, HDR and Further Image Enhancements for Live Image Acquisition” will see Klaus Weber, GV’s senior product marketing manager, take part in a discussion on image acquisition for live broadcast applications, the latest developments in image technology, and new functions in the image processing system for a higher dynamic range in live applications. The session will take place at 11:15 a.m.

Chuck Meyer, chief technology officer of production at GV, will partake in two sessions on Oct. 27. The first titled “Scaling UHD Live Production Workflow With Mezzanine Compression” in which he will present on the increasing bandwidth requirements of UHDTV and how mezzanine compression can affect it; that presentation will begin at 11:45 a.m. Meyer’s second presentation will take place at 2:45 p.m. and is called “Journey of 9’s – High Availability for IP-Based Production Systems.” This session will compare and contrast characteristics of SDI routers with IP routers, as well as how IP networks can deliver five nines of availability.

Sara Kurdle, product marketing manager of infrastructure, monitoring and control at Grass Valley, will chair the session “Media Workflows: Automated Techniques for Quality, Captions and Ad Insertions – Can They Work?” This session will touch on automated techniques designed to increase quality and correctness of video and audio, ensuring timely captioning and simplifying ad insertion. This session is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Kurdle is also slated to be elevated to SMPTE Fellow status during the conference.

Attendees can find out more about Grass Valley at booth 217. SMPTE 2015 will take place in Los Angeles from Oct. 26-29.