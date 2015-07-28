Grass Valley Focuses on 4K, IP at IBC 2015

MONTREAL – Grass Valley is set to bring its full stable of cameras, switchers, routers, servers, editing software, automation products and more to Amsterdam for IBC 2015, all of which utilize 4K, IP and the cloud for improved efficiency.

The tandem of the LDX 86 Universe and K2 Dyno Universe Replay System is among the products Grass Valley will have to show attendees. This system allows any camera or replay position to be set up for regular HD, 4K or extreme speed acquisition/replay. All cameras in the LDX series are upgradable to next level formats through the GV-eLicense programs. The K2 Dyno is able to support four channels of 4K record and two channels of 4K playback.

Also available for demonstration is the GV Convergent SDN. The platform gives operators control over the routing of IP signals to provide transparent control in hybrid/SDI workflows. By using proven IT technologies, the GV Convergent SDN can offer unified control of clean IP switching, COTS IP switching, SDI routing, control of IP/SDI gateways, and control of SMPTE-2022-6 HD and 4K one-wire signals.

In addition to a series of new products set to premiere at IBC 2015, Grass Valley’s will display Focus 70 live camera, which consists of two different single HD format camera heads; the GV Stratus video production and content management system; and the iTX Integrated Playout platform version 2.8.

Mark Hilton, vice president of infrastructure products at Grass Valley, will also participate in a panel discussion entitled “The IP Infrastructure Revolution,” which will address how the future of broadcasting is all IT-based and how UHD is accelerating the pace of change. The panel will take place Sept. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. The Grass Valley booth is located at 1.D11.