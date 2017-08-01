G&D Highlighting KVM Over IP at IBC 2017

SIEGEN, GERMANY—Strong expansion of the product portfolio and flexible computer access via IP structures: these are only two of the key points that await visitors to Guntermann & Drunck's trade fair stand at the 2017 IBC, Sept. 15-19, hall 1, stand B10. The newest member of G&D’s KVM family is the IP transmission based KVM extender DP-Vision-IP. It allows great flexibility and overcomes the existing spatial restrictions on bridging distances.

The DisplayPort KVM extender system DP-Vision-IP consists of a computer module and a workstation module and facilitates the remote operation of a computer. DisplayPort 1.1a image data is processed pixel-perfect and with great hand-eye coordination. The maximum possible image resolution corresponds to a pixel rate of up to 300Mpixel/s. DP-Vision-IP supports DisplayPort 1.1. Video resolution of up to 2560x1600 at 60 Hz or 3840x2160 at 30 Hz. Transmission of compressed data is by CAT cabling via an IP based network on Layer 3—and beyond network boundaries. Video, keyboard, mouse and control data are encrypted with AES-128.

The KVM-over-IP developed by G&D reveals the limits of dedicated cabling, because existing powerful IP infrastructures can be used with it. It can be combined with other G&D devices, enabling complex installations to be IP accessible.

The DP-Vision-IP System has a proven monitoring and SNMP function, which facilitates continual monitoring of device statuses and sends status notifications.

With DP-Vision-IP and many other product innovations G&D is responding to the trends in broadcasting. It offers the largest range of KVM systems available on the market. These and other powerful solutions will be presented by the trade fair team at the 2017 IBC, Sept. 15-19 in hall 1, stand B10.