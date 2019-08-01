GatesAir’s Intraplex New VoIP Support to be Highlighted at IBC 2019

CINCINNATI—IBC 2019 will serve as an opportunity for GatesAir to demonstrate the latest application to its Intraplex Ascent transport platform that supports video over IP transport alongside audio. Known as the Ascent SRT Gateway, the new tool manages video and audio content for point-to-multipoint distribution.

The Intraplex Ascent was originally introduced as a next-gen audio over IP platform at the 2019 NAB Show. It lives on the COTS x86 server and is compliant with the AES67 standard. Now with VoIP support, Ascent can support any real-time, IP-based broadcast video protocol, as well as ATSC 3.0 and DVB-T/T2. The system also offers Secure Reliable Transport streams on a centralized platform, and is integrated with GatesAir’s Dynamic Stream Splicing software.

Dubbed Ascent SRT Gateway, the new platform supports reliable and encrypted transport of video content both in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint configurations. The addition of DSS software will support duplication of SRT streams with video and embedded audio over separate network paths, using a single stream-splicing buffer for hitless protection against errors and failures. The application can also scale to support additional streams and destinations as needed, with video bandwidth speeds of up to 200 Mb/s at base level.

GatesAir offers its core Intraplex Ascent platform in two form factors, a 1RU server with configurable options for physical and AES67 channels, and a software-only system that operates in a virtualized container. Both support up to 32 audio channels.

The new Intraplex Ascent features will be part of GatesAir’s presentation at booth 8.D60 during IBC 2019.