‘Fosse/Verdon’ Sound Crew Set for NAB Show New York Presentation

NEW YORK—All that tap-tap-tap in the dance scenes of the Emmy-winning series “Fosse/Verdon” weren’t just the work of Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, but a team of foley artists who recreated and amplified the sounds of Broadway in the FX series. At this year’s NAB Show New York, members of the Alchemy Post Sound team that worked on the show will detail their efforts in a special panel discussion.

Credit: FX Networks

The panel, “All About Fosse,” will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will include Lead Foley Artist Leslie Bloome, Lead Foley Mixer Ryan Collison and Foley Artist Joanna Fang. Post Magazine Editor in Chief Linda Romanello will serve as the moderator.

“Foley sounds add depth to film and assist in further immersing audiences into the experience,” said Chris Brown, NAB’s executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “This unique session will reveal the unexpected methods behind creating enhanced ambient sound effects and the overall postproduction procedure that bring motion pictures to life.”

The 2019 NAB Show New York will take place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Visit the show’s website for more information.