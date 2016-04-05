Filmlight Showcasing Color Finishing System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Filmlight will unveil Baselight 5.0, its next-generation flagship color finishing system that offers more than 50 new features. With its efficient, innovative approach, colorists’ creativity and productivity will no longer be held back by technical limitations.

Base Grade, a key new feature, gives colorists natural, instinctual access to subtle grading by moving away from the traditional lift/gamma/gain approach to a set of controls that mimic the way the eye appreciates color, namely exposure, temperature and balance, for smoother, more consistent changes.

Baselight 5.0 also adds HDR capabilities through color space families, which simplifies the deliverables process for distinct viewing environments, such as TV, 4K, projection and handheld devices. It enhances tools like perspective tracking, grid warper, dedicated keyer, paint and relight tools, matchbox shader and perspective operator, which allows easy screen replacement and re-projection.

Baselight 5.0 also streamlines workflows by enabling remote grading, whereby colorists using Baselight in different locations can collaborate remotely during color grading sessions.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Filmlight will be in booth SL3829. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.