FCC’s Wheeler, Clyburn, O’Rielly & Pai to Speak at NAB

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and a trio of his Commissioners will make their way to Las Vegas to partake in sessions at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show. The Commissioners scheduled to speak at the show include Mignon Clyburn, Michael O’Rielly and Ajit Pai.

Tom Wheeler

Wheeler will headline a signature session that will be open to all attendees. Marci Burdick, NAB executive committee member and former Television Board chair, will lead the conversation, where the chairman is expected to discuss issues like the broadcast spectrum incentive auction, retransmission consent and the future of video delivery. The session will take place on April 20, from 9 – 10 a.m.

Clyburn, O’Rielly and Pai will all take part in separate sessions during the NAB Show Broadcast Management Conference. BMC runs from April 18-20 and examines broadcast and digital business accelerators and best practices, and provide an overview of regulatory and legislative issues for both radio and TV.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21.