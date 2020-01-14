FCC to Host Webinar Covering KidVid Report Changes

WASHINGTON—On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm ET, the FCC’s Media Bureau will host a webinar reviewing the functionality of, and changes to, the Commission’s revised Children’s Television Programming Report. The Report has been amended to implement changes adopted by the Commission regarding the children’s programming rules and broadcasters’ related reporting and filing obligations.

To join the webinar online:

1. Click here or copy the link in the footnote below and paste it into your browser.

2. Click on “Join.”

3. Enter your name and email address.

During the event, those watching the live video stream will be able to email form-related questions that staff will address at the conclusion of the webinar. After the event, a recording of the webinar will be available for streaming. A link to the recording will be available at:

https://www.fcc.gov/general/childrens-educational-television-rules-and-orders.

For additional information, contact Evan Morris, legal advisor, Media Bureau, 202-418-1656 or by e-mail at Evan.Morris@fcc.gov; or Kathy Berthot, Policy Division, Media.