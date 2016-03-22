Exhibitor Viewpoint — Jay Batista, General Mgr., North American Operations, Tedial S.L.

TV TECHNOLOGY:What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2016 NAB Show?

Jay Batista

BATISTA: The industry is reaching an inflection point where OTT and VOD services outnumber linear broadcast viewings. Systems to support these new delivery platforms and UHD will drive the technology applications, and adapting these tools to cloud infrastructure, whether private or public will be key to leveraging innovations in the upcoming years.

TVT:What will be your most important product news?

BATISTA: Tedial will not only introduce our ground breaking Version Factory, the world’s first true media factory workflow, we have also been invited to deliver a technical paper about the technology at NAB Show. Version Factory is a single, efficient and cost-effective workflow that supports millions of file input-to-output configurations and can be managed from a single operator screen. Designed to interface to content management/rights management/traffic/work order systems for automated operations, the Version Factory stacks your chosen media engines (transcoders, quality control, DRM, CDN, etc.), employs SMPTE standardized designs for future-proof “N-input to N-output” operations, and provides the maximum flexibility and scalability for OTT/VOD platforms, network operations and media companies focused on managing their Brand across all distribution formats.

This innovative application is built upon our new Evolution BPM, the industry’s fastest and most flexible Business Process Management (BPMN 2.0-compliant) Workflow engine. Evolution BPM will be highlighted at the show as well. Benchmarked against leading industry workflow engines such as Bonitasoft and Activity and already deployed in sites around the world, Evolution BPM is clocked 17 times faster and scales linearly through platform additions, whether physical or virtual, with no limitations! Real-world statistics prove Evolution BPM can process 50,000 workflows in only 2.9 minutes on an average sized platform. We are very excited to share this new tool’s ability to provide a cost-effective and efficient foundation to business practices with attendees.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BATISTA: The Tedial Evolution BPM is the first media-centric BPMN 2.0-compliant software designed with scalability and speed as its core functionalities. The Version Factory is the next logical step in building a true media factory, which until now has only been a dream for network operators, service providers and brand managers for over 15 years. These innovations are a major breakthrough in cost-saving design, driving the current technology of multiple workflows in support of media format and configuration packages to a single system that can be fully automated through interconnection to existing back office systems and third-party tools.

TVT:What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

BATISTA: The NAB Show offers a unique opportunity to meet with customers and prospects while networking with our technology and business partners. It is the best place to get an understanding of world trends in media and entertainment and provides a reliable and valuable venue to introduce our products and services to the broadcast marketplace.