ENCO to Highlight Live Audio Clip Delivery at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—ENCO will launch the latest version of its HotShot audio playback appliance at the 2018 IBC Show, Sept. 14-18 at the RAI Amsterdam. HotShot3, introduced at IBC2017, adds new features that tighten interoperability with other pertinent workflow systems and now offers customizable, automated features across logging, compliance, rights management and royalty reporting.

“HotShot3 simplifies how broadcasters and production teams manage both the entertainment and legal requirements of their operations in one easy to use package,” said Ken Frommert, President, ENCO. “Interoperability with royalty reporting is perhaps of most interest, ensuring that artists are paid for their intellectual property and creative endeavors. Collectively, we are ensuring that our customers are protected by seamlessly feeding important data to logging and compliance systems that they can leverage upon request.”

Along with these new workflow interoperability benefits, HotShot3’s inherent flexibility gives customers creative freedom to inject excitement into a variety of events across sports, performances and live TV broadcasts, for example. To optimize efficiency, HotShot3 provides instant access to local and network audio assets, with a user-friendly design ideal for control rooms, audio suites and mobile production trucks. Stereo and surround sound capability ensures that HotShot3 can be utilized for any broadcast and live event audio requirements.

HotShot3 provides several playback options, including on a pre-labeled 80-button keypad or touchscreen operation—as well as remote operation using an iPad—to support all broadcast and production applications. The layout adopts ENCO’s on-screen “button box” layout to accelerate learning curves and allow users to navigate up to hundreds of active icons with ease, each displaying a visual thumbnail with clip information.

In addition to HotShot3, ENCO will demonstrate ClipFire, its companion instant playout system for video; as well as MOM and DAD, ENCO’s flagship automated production and playout systems for television and radio, respectively.

ENCO will be in Stand 8.A592018, which takes place September 14-18 at the RAI Amsterdam