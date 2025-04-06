NAB Show: ENCO Debuts CloudCap Delivery Network for Captioning Services

NOVI, Mich.—At the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, ENCO is unveiling a new cloud relay service that establishes a secure connection to on-prem captioning workflows for third-party remote stenographers and captioning services working in live broadcast environments. ENCO’s new CloudCap Delivery Network builds a bridge to ENCO DoCaption closed caption encoders, giving third-party captioners a direct and secure line into the broadcaster’s workflow. CloudCap’s accessibility also provides the broadcaster with the freedom to work with any third-party captioning service operating in the cloud.

CloudCap’s debut coincides with the availability of ENCO’s DoCaption EN848 closed captioning encoder, introduced at NAB New York in October. Now shipping, the DoCaption EN848 provides reliable, automated conversion and delivery of captions and translations produced in-house or via external services. The EN848’s availability provides broadcasters with the opportunity to deploy the system over the IP network, with connectivity to cloud-based captioning services such as those offered by ENCO’s partner Verbit.

The EN848’s core function is to reliably and securely insert closed captions coming from any source in compliance with global captioning standards. Its dual connectivity options also allow broadcasters to deploy redundant captioning workflows with immediate failover from cloud to on-prem automatically-generated captions should connectivity to the cloud service drop. When connected to an EN848, the CloudCap service becomes part of a redundant failsafe solution that ensures broadcasters remain in compliance when faced with technical difficulties. The CloudCap Delivery Network also connects to ENCO DoCaption EN448 encoders for less intensive captioning environments.

Third-party captioners that connect to either encoder via CloudCap have immediate access to the encoder’s user interface to configure the service. CloudCap bypasses traditional configuration of firewall rules and port forwarding to alleviate connectivity challenges. Upon establishing the connection, human captioning services and AI-powered systems can listen to live audio streams coming from the encoder and return a compliant data stream for live broadcast. ENCO DoCaption encoders conform to a broad range of closed captioning specifications, including the encoding and insertion of CEA-608/CEA-708, and Teletext/OP47 ancillary data through standardized and legacy communication protocols.

“Our new EN848 encoder was developed with both CloudCap and our enCaption all-in-one captioning solution in mind to provide our customers with more freedom and choice while ensuring they remain protected through a secure and fully redundant solution,” said Ken Frommert, President, ENCO. “In addition to ensuring 24/7 on-air compliance, we can offer broadcasters a single source of support across their entire closed captioning workflow.”

The EN848 is a 1RU solution featuring a software-defined, FPGA-based ultra-low latency SDI captioning encoder and inserter that can be powered by human or advanced speech recognition (ASR) sources both on-prem and in the cloud. For on-prem workflows, the EN848 offers a specially engineered built-in server to process ASR sources from enCaption systems.

ENCO is exhibiting at W1743 in the West Hall during the show.