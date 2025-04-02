ENCO to Showcase Dynamic Speaker Identification, Live Multilingual Translations at 2025 NAB Show

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO has announced that it will be showing major advances to its enCaption automated captioning and translation solutions during the 2025 NAB Show between April 5-9.

Within its West Hall booth (W1743), ENCO will demonstrate a powerful new AI-driven voice fingerprinting solution for its enCaption systems that detects and identifies each speaker in real-time, based on each speaker's unique vocal characteristics. The new feature for its voice fingerprinting technology uses AI-powered functionality to dynamically identify each speaker.

“This new voice fingerprinting innovation is the latest in a series of enCaption breakthroughs developed through our adoption of AI, which continue to fuel our cycle of innovation,” said Ken Frommert, president, ENCO. “Our Speaker Identification feature analyzes the pitch, timber, accent and speaking style of each individual and uniquely identifies them as they speak, prefacing their captions with their names in real-time. By calling attention to each speaker, we can bring a higher level of readability and comprehension to the captioning experience for the hard of hearing and for audiences absorbing a broadcast or in-venue presentation in busy or noisier environments.”

During the NAB Show, ENCO will also support live stage captioning of panels and lectures for the fourth straight year, with enCaption services active on five stages across two exhibit halls.

In addition to producing and presenting real-time, live captions on stage-adjacent displays, ENCO will for the first time offer real-time translations to mobile devices via its new enTranslate Mobile platform at the NAB Main Stage in the West Hall. There ENCO will translate live panels and presentations to Spanish, French, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese and German, made accessible to spectators via posted QR codes at the entrance.

“We are also excited to demonstrate our latest achievements with language translations for non-native speakers, and notably how our enTranslate platform makes broadcasts and presentations accessible to international viewers and audiences around the world,” Frommert added. “As the live stage captioning partner for our fourth straight NAB show, we look forward to presenting the industry’s most accurate performance in live captioning and translations to global audiences in the South and West Halls.”

The company reported that ENCO’s dynamic Speaker Identification introduces another industry-first innovation to the company’s market-leading captioning systems. Based on ENCO’s latest AI implementation, enCaption identifies each speaker and then seamlessly inserts their names when identified, automatically labeling their captions in real-time. Each visual identification is based on speaker profiles added to the system for each presenter.

In addition, ENCO reported that its multilingual capability highlights the possibilities of enTranslate heading into 2025 NAB Show. ENCO, which last year introduced the ability to produce Spanish translations on-prem, will showcase enTranslate’s ability to now translate dozens of languages live either on-prem or in the cloud, along with a new Web app for displaying seven real-time translations. Furthermore, enCaption’s speaker Identification feature can also pass through to translations.

enTranslate Mobile provides a mobile-friendly alternative to erecting large translation screens for live group events while giving audiences a way to follow along on their personal devices in their language of choice. Showgoers can experience its accessibility and convenience for live multilingual translations at the NAB Main Stage and see it in action at ENCO’s Qimera Virtual Production Stage at Booth W1743. Users can scan a posted QR code at each location, choose from one of seven languages and immediately access a text stream to follow along with the discussion or presentation.