Enco to Demo Automated Text-to-Speech Conversion at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Enco will launch its new AIM-100 audio insertion manager, which automates text-to-speech conversion, at the 2016 NAB Show. Designed to ensure 21st-CVAA-regulatory compliance, the AIM-100 delivers clear, concise emergency alert audio to visually impaired audiences. This compact 1RU system brings lifelike sound to automated audio content on primary TV channels, and enables TV stations to provide audio descriptions of emergency information on their Secondary Audio Program (SAP) channels.

AIM-100 monitors incoming XML or TXT files from news tickers and other master control systems, and prioritizes and converts the information to audio. ENCO’s built-in automation intelligence delivers the audio in a natural sounding, non-fragmented human voice, and keeps precise records to prove compliance. It can also be used to automate voice delivery of weather, sports, bilingual programming, ticker tape information and other urgent headlines.

With its flexible customization features, the AIM-100 ensures that broadcasters can assign specific parameters for prioritization and program interruption, including the insertion of audio tones and alert loops to ensure that visually impaired audiences are aware of the emergency information being broadcast.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Enco will be in booth N2518. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.