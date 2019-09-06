DVEO to Roll Out Multichannel IP Video Synchronizer at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—TV/OTT equipment supplier DVEO has announced that it will debut its new real-time multicamera synchronizer, the Multichannel Video Synchronizer, at IBC 2019. Sept. 13-17.

DVEO’s Multichannel Video Synchronizer features IP inputs and outputs and is designed to time synchronize IP camera feeds to under one frame delay. This allows for up to 50 POV cameras to be fed to a remote location with seamless transition between views.

The unit is a Linux-based, 19-inch rack mountable, real-time multicamera synchronizer. DVEO says that the unit is typically deployed at master control, where all camera feeds can be synchronized through a remote GUI and accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

DVEO will display the Multichannel Video Synchronizer at stand 14.D24 during IBC 2019.