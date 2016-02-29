DTC to Introduce Camera-Back Transmitter at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Domo Tactical Communications, formerly known as Cobham TCS, will introduce the Solo-7-OBTx camera-back transmitter to North America at the 2016 NAB Show. The unit includes 1080p60 and 4:2:2 compression, integrated camera control, swappable RF modules and H.264/MPEG-4 encoding. It also offers superior latency, along with ultra-low power consumption for extended field performance.

DCT will also introduce the Solo-8 SDR (software-defined radio), a dual input HD-SDI, COFDM, and IP mesh transmitter that includes integral video analytics, recording, and IP streaming. This wireless system can be implemented via PC software or as an embedded system.

The Solo-7 1W Nano Power Amplifier, an ultra-miniature digital video TX power amplifier with COFDM technology at its core will also be featured. Its small size and low power consumption—typically 3W at 0.5W TX Power—promote long-term, battery-powered performance.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Domo Tactical Communications will be in booth C8739. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.